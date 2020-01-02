DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Opt out of receipts
Almost all receipts you get from a store are “thermal” receipts, made by using heat to transfer information to the paper. These inkless receipts may be handy, but they contain the chemical bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical that has been identified as an endocrine disrupter in humans. So, what to do with these receipts? First, refuse them and opt to have receipts emailed to you instead. Second, don’t recycle them. Recycled paper often is made into paper products like toilet paper and towels, which means BPA can get into these products from thermal receipts.
Deodorize your garbage disposal
Read this carefully: Only use this tip if you have LEFTOVER tomato soup, pasta sauce or ketchup! If your garbage disposal smells funny, don’t pour chemicals like chlorine bleach down the drain. You can neutralize the odors by using tomato-based food products that naturally deodorize. If you think about it, a dog sprayed by a skunk is “de-skunked” by being doused in tomato sauce; imagine what that can do for your garbage disposal. Just let the tomato mixture sit for an hour in the drain, then rinse it down with cold water.
LIST-MANIA
Top cities for affordable homes based on salary
Here’s a look at how much salary you would need to earn in order to afford the principal, interest, taxes and insurance payments on a median-priced home in the top 50 metro areas in the US.
1. Oklahoma City - $38,143.58
2. Pittsburgh - $38,216.97
3. Cleveland - $40,521.75
4. Memphis, Tenn. - $40,933.60
5. Louisville - $41,336.22
6. Indianapolis - $41,586.65
7. Cincinnati - $43,257.16
8. St. Louis - $43,458.78
9. Birmingham, Ala. - $44,991.93
10. Buffalo, NY - $45,115.81
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Higher Education: A Dutch university now offers students a turn in the “purification grave,” a hole dug in the ground where students can lie down and reflect on their lives for up to three hours. The student chaplaincy at Radboud University initially offered the experience in 2009 as a temporary experiment, but due to increased demand, it’s back this year. Students are not allowed to bring their phones or a book with them into the grave. “You can see it as a special place of meditation: below you the earth, above you the sky,” the university website explains. “You will then automatically notice what is going through your mind.” If you’re skittish about entering the grave, you can sit on the bench nearby. Radboud also offers a finals-season “crying room” and nap pods.
