DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Extend the life of your pillows
Whether they’re filled with down feathers, polyester or buckwheat hulls, pillows lose their shape and feel over time and are also nearly impossible to recycle, so do one thing to extend the life of your investment. A pillow protector is an inexpensive way to protect your pillows. These zippered cases wrap around the pillow and have one job: to prevent moisture and allergens from getting inside. Your pillowcase goes over the protector, and together the two will help you get a better — and more sanitary — night’s sleep.
Coffee pods are an eco issue
One of the biggest eco-culprits is single-use coffee pods. It’s believed 75 million households use single-cup coffee machines every day, resulting in billions of plastic cups being thrown into landfills. To prevent this, consider refillable cups designed to be filled with loose coffee and rinsed out when finished. Or look for compostable cups that fit inside the machines and can be added to your backyard compost after use. Convenience comes at a cost, and eliminating this waste is a cinch!
LIST-MANIA
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top Recipes
1. Shepherd’s pie
2. Chicken parmigiana
3. Ham glaze
4. Charoset
5. Snickerdoodle cookies
6. Chaffle
7. Chicken cacciatore
8. Popeyes chicken sandwich
9. Tater tot casserole
10. King cake
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Precocious: The newest tattoo artist in the Haji Lane area of Singapore is Lilith Siow, 12. She learned the art from her father, Joseph, who has operated a tattoo business for 20 years, reported Asia One on Dec. 30. In the past year, Lilith has tattooed at least a dozen customers, although she admitted that she was nervous at first, taking 90 minutes to complete her first. “I was afraid at the beginning. ... Once a tattoo sets, it is forever,” she said. As her confidence grows, so does her advocacy for the art: She disagrees that people with tattoos are “bad people.”
