Problems with bottled water
Just because there are pretty flowers or flowing streams on the front of the plastic water bottle doesn’t mean what’s inside is pure. The Natural Resources Defense Council found that over one-quarter of all bottled water is actually from the tap. And even if it’s filtered, they still found instances where this water had chemical phthalates, mold, arsenic and even E. coli in samples. Even more concerning, you have no idea if that chilled bottle previously was stored under conditions where excessive heat could leach chemicals into the water. Just a friendly reminder: Use a reusable bottle and fill it with clean tap water.
Fresh fruits vs. food defects
Another reason to eat fresh fruit whenever possible: The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) actually allows mold in frozen and canned fruit. The FDA calls the accepted levels “food defects” that are allowed in the processing of fruit because they believe these pose no health hazards to humans. This includes up to 60% mold count on canned or frozen berries, 45% mold count on frozen whole or sliced strawberries and 20% mold in canned pineapple. By eating in-season and fresh, you can know exactly what you’re eating and whether it’s 100% mold-free or not.
U-Haul migration growth
Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually.
1. Tennessee
2. Texas
3. Florida
4. Ohio
5. Arizona
6. Colorado
7. Missouri
8. Nevada
9. North Carolina
10. Georgia
12. Indiana
Bad Dog: An unnamed “pug-like” dog was found at the wheel of a family’s van after it plummeted into a ditch on Dec. 9 in North Grenville, Ottawa. The Ottawa Citizen reported that police determined the owners had left the dog in the running car, and it probably bumped the gear shift into reverse, causing the van to slowly back up as the driver ran alongside, trying to get in. “Of course, the dog wasn’t charged,” said Grenville County police acting Sgt. Anne Collins.
