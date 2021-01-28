DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Check your HVAC filter
Air filters are critical for your HVAC system to keep things like allergens and dust/dirt particles from blowing around your home. The filters work, but they need to be replaced when they get too dirty. And a dirty filter can reduce airflow, which forces your HVAC system to work extra hard. Since filters need to be replaced on a regular basis and can be easily forgotten, consider signing up for a subscription service to have filters automatically sent to you when you need to replace your old ones.
Time to donate used books
Even in an age of digital reading, printed books are still in demand and can be donated if you’re ready to make room on your bookshelf at home. The rule of thumb for donating books is this: If the book was published less than two or three years ago, donate it to your local library, where it can be resold to raise money for the library’s valuable work. If it’s an older book, donate it to a Salvation Army or Goodwill store, where it can be resold in the store. Either way you donate them, be sure to get a receipt for tax deduction purposes.
LIST-MANIA
THE MOST STRESSED STATES
According to a survey of 12,500 Americans from stress supplement Natrol Relaxia, these are the states with the most stessed citizens.
1. Missouri
2. Mississippi
3. West Virginia
4. (tie) Georgia
4. (tie) Louisiana
4. (tie) Vermont
7. (tie) Alabama
7. (tie) Alaska
7. (tie) Colorado
7. (tie) Hawaii
7. (tie) Indiana
7. (tie) Kentucky
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Compelling Explanations: French police in Lannion, Brittany, became suspicious when they spotted a man lurking near a parked car at a time when France’s COVID-19 lockdown rules required him to be at home on Nov. 20. Upon questioning, the 39-year-old unnamed man produced the legally required “attestation,” including his full name, the time he left home and his written-in reason for being out: to “smash a guy’s face in.” Local police chief Daniel Kerdraon said, “He was trying to fulfill the letter of the law, in his own way,” The Guardian reported, “but we told him his reason for going out was not valid.” He was fined not only for violating the curfew but also for being drunk in public.
