DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Oil change times vary by car
It’s true that cars built more than 10 years ago are not as efficient, nor do they have the same technology as cars built today. But many people still have their motor oil changed at the same frequency, no matter if their car was built in 2000 or 2013. You may be surprised to learn that you may not need to change your motor oil as frequently as you think. The simplest way to find out is to visit checkyournumber.org and enter the year, make and model of your car. It will tell you the exact manufacturer-recommended oil change for your car, not the average for all cars.
Only run full loads of laundry
It’s tempting: Your favorite sweatshirt is in the dirty laundry pile and you really, really want to wear it, so you consider running it in the washing machine all by itself. Do just one thing: Wear something else from your closet. Running a washing machine with a small load is a significant waste of water, energy and money. When you consider the fact that your washing machine uses about 13,500 gallons of water per year, small runs can contribute significantly to excess waste. Always run full loads and use cold or cool water whenever you can.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities to Celebrate Fourth of July
Personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun. The 23 key metrics range from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast.
1. New York
2. San Francisco
3. Chicago
4. Minneapolis
5. Atlanta
6. Los Angeles
7. Seattle
8. Washington, DC
9. San Diego
10. St. Paul, Minn.
63. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Gaming the System: An unnamed civil servant in Italy is accused of collecting full pay at his job at Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro since 2005 even though he never showed up for work. The man is also accused of threatening his supervisor if she filed a report against him; she later retired and none of her successors noticed his absence. The BBC reported authorities discovered the alleged fraud as part of a wider investigation into absenteeism in Italy’s public sector, and six managers at the hospital are also under investigation. The truant worker reportedly collected about $650,000 over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.