Bar soap is best
Here’s another reason to switch from bottled body wash to bar soap: You get more active ingredients when you switch to a bar. When you buy a bottled body wash, the primary ingredient is water. With bar soap, there is very little (if any) water in the bar, which means every ingredient is active and designed to do its job. Also, there is no plastic packaging, it’s lighter (so there’s less of a carbon footprint to have bars shipped to stores vs. bottles) and for you road warriors: It’s TSA-friendly, too.
Don’t flush dental floss
If you do just one thing, never, ever flush conventional dental floss down the toilet. Not only is nylon dental floss non-biodegradable and a nightmare if it reaches our waterways, it can also destroy plumbing. When floss goes down the toilet, it can twist and wrap around things like hair, toilet paper and other organic matter that goes through the pipes. These clumps can cause dams, which build up over time and create havoc not only in your home’s plumbing, but also in public sewage systems. While it may seem crazy to think your own piece of floss can do this, multiply it by the number of people in your community and you can understand the gravity of this one action.
Worst states for drivers
Financial planning site SmartAsset has released its 2020 report on driving in America. To determine its rankings, researchers compared the states across metrics including percentage of drivers who are insured, number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, and number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven.
1. Mississippi
2. Nevada
3. Tennessee
4. Florida
5. California
6. Arizona
7. South Carolina
7. Texas
9. New Mexico
10. Alaska
30. Indiana
Questionable Judgment: Shaun Michaelsen, 41, told police in Jupiter, Florida, he was only trying to be a “cool father” when he let a friend’s 12-year-old daughter drive his Jeep on June 8. Officer Craig Yochum saw the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and speed away, the Associated Press reported, so he followed as the vehicle hit speeds of 85 mph in a 45 mph zone. The underage driver told Yochum that Michaelson, who admitted he had been drinking, told her to drive fast. He was arrested and is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.
