DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Set thermostat correctly
One of the biggest mistakes people make when trying to make their homes cooler in the summer or warmer in the winter is moving the thermostat to the highest or coolest setting. Moving the thermostat to an extreme temperature does not reduce the time it takes for your heating or cooling system to change the temperature of your home. You’re better off setting the thermostat to the desired temperature so it stops there and won’t accidentally keep overheating or overcooling the house.
Clean more garments at home
Did you know you can wash “dry clean only” garments at home? Simple garments like wool sweaters, silk blouses or linen pants can be tossed into a mesh bag and washed in cold water in the washing machine or by hand. Lay them flat on a clean towel to dry. Leave complicated garments like leather/suede jackets, pleated pants or extremely delicate fabrics (like hand-beaded silk blouses) to the pros to handle.
LIST-MANIA
Most bacon consuming states
According to data from Dining Alliance, the nation’s largest group purchasing organization for restaurants, these are the states with the most restaurant bacon consumption per capita, from the latest numbers in 2018.
1. Hawaii
2. Nevada
3. Vermont
4. Oklahoma
5. Utah
6. Massachusetts
7. Arkansas
8. Texas
9. Wyoming
10. Louisiana
42. Indiana
LIST-MANIA
“Ever notice how enthusiastic your dog can be? In life expectancy, a single day for humans corresponds to a week for dogs. Maybe they know this. And maybe that’s why they make every day count.” — Neil deGrasse Tyson
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Allure of Junk Food: San Diego police responding to a burglar alarm at a Wells Fargo bank in Chollas View, California, around 3:30 a.m. on May 27, found a broken window by the bank’s drive-thru. Alarm company personnel told officers surveillance cameras showed a man inside the bank’s break room, using the microwave. Police gained entry to the bank and arrested the unnamed man, who told KGTV he had gone into the bank only to warm up his Hot Pockets. Asked if the Hot Pockets were worth the arrest, the man said, “Hell yeah it was worth it.”
