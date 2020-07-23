DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Wash and reuse pillows
Over time, your bed pillows can become full of dust mites, bacteria, oils, dirt and other things that cause them to smell. Most charities do not accept bed pillows for donation, and they are nearly impossible to recycle, so do the next best thing: Wash them. Since home washing machines tend to be too small to wash pillows, visit a local laundromat to give them a proper cleaning. Dry them on a low setting until they are completely dry. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to get your pillows smelling like new again.
Moisture in refrigerators
Did you know refrigerators are designed to remove moisture that is inside the unit? If there is too much moisture, condensation can build up on the interior of both the refrigerator and freezer in the form of frost and ice. Before putting anything in the fridge, make sure it has a lid or cover, since uncovered containers transfer moisture into the air. Water-rich produce like iceberg lettuce and celery can be problematic; cover them in paper towels, which will help absorb excess moisture. And avoid opening and closing the fridge too many times if it’s warm inside the home. The influx of warm air can create too much moisture.
LIST-MANIA
A staggering 73 per cent of parents in a UK survey said they had thought of better names for their children after they had already made the decision, according to the Metro newspaper.
Here are the names parents most regretted, and the percentage of 5,842 survey participants that chose them.
Boys
Hunter: 32%
Jaxon: 29%
Carter: 28%
Tobias: 25%
Oliver: 24%
Grayson: 22%
Felix: 21%
Jasper: 20%
Sonny: 17%
Dexter: 12%
Girls
Aurora: 35%
Arabella: 32%
Lyla: 28%
Amber: 27%
Edith: 24%
Maryam: 21%
Harriet: 19%
Summer: 15%
Delilah: 13%
Gracie: 12%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ironic: Researchers at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, have made an unexpected discovery in their study of the endangered night parrot, one of only two nocturnal parrot species in the world: It has poor night vision. The night parrot lives in Australia’s outback and differs from the other nocturnal parrot, New Zealand’s kakapo, which has lost its ability to fly, ABC reported. “The night parrot still flies, and there lies the problem of the bird running into things,” said Dr. Vera Weisbecker, which may be contributing to its decline.
