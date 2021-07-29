DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Leave oil changes to pros
Unless you are absolutely, positively sure how to do it, let the pros change your car’s motor oil. The waste oil from just one oil change, if disposed of improperly, can contaminate a whole lot of water. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates up to a million gallons of fresh water can be affected by just a single oil change. This dirty water can end up in our drinking water and waterways, which can have an adverse effect on our health and wildlife. If you change your own oil, be sure to have your old oil properly recycled.
Buy home goods locally
Buying commonly used items in stores is far better for the environment than buying online. When you buy things like toothpaste, detergent and your favorite pantry staples, you’re “bulk” buying them together in a single purchase in a store. A study by Environmental Science & Technology found these same common-item purchases when carried out online were singular, meaning each item was packaged, shipped separately and sent from multiple distribution centers. Even factoring in driving to a store, shopping in-person was far better for the planet.
LIST-MANIA
Coldest states in the U.S.
Below are the top 10 states with the lowest average annual temperatures.
1. Alaska - 26.6 degrees
2. North Dakota - 40.4 degrees
3. Maine - 41.0 degrees
4. Minnesota - 41.2 degrees
5. Wyoming - 42.0 degrees
6. Montana - 42.7 degrees
7. Vermont - 42.9 degrees
8. Wisconsin - 43.1 degrees
9. New Hampshire - 43.8 degrees
10. Michigan - 44.4 degrees
26. Indiana - 51.7 degrees
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Precocious: Kashe Quest, 2, of Los Angeles has been accepted into Mensa, the high-IQ society. FOX11-TV reported on May 26 that she is the youngest member in the group’s history. “At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors and shapes,” said her mother, Sukhjit Athwal. Quest can identify all 50 states by shape and location on a map, is learning Spanish and sign language, and can identify elements on the periodic table. Quest’s IQ is measured at 146; the average American’s is 100. Athwal admits that Quest “is still a normal 2-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums ... We’re kind of going at her pace and we want to just make sure that she is youthful for as long as she can be.”
