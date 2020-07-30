DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t overlamp light fixtures
Did you know that if you use a lightbulb that has a higher wattage output than your light fixture can handle, it can lead to something called overlamping? The constant overheating and excess flow of electricity can create problems for the light socket, the light fixture and the insulation of the wires. In a worst-case scenario, it can create property fires. This is why switching to energy-efficient LED bulbs is a safer option: It’s nearly impossible for overlamping to occur in LEDs.
Clean refrigerator drawers
It may not be possible to give the inside of your refrigerator a thorough cleaning on a frequent basis, so if you do just one thing, stick to the drawers that hold meats and vegetables. Over time, these drawers can become a breeding ground for things like salmonella, E.coli, mold and other harmful bacteria. When substances drip into the drawers, they cling onto the textured grooves and crevices in these refrigerated bins, which are an ideal location for them to thrive and multiply. Simply remove the drawers and give them a good cleaning with warm water and soap, then wipe dry.
LIST-MANIA
Cereals with the most sugar
Wondering just which of those colorful and cleverly named cereals in the grocery aisle have the most sugar?
According to info from Harvard School of Public Health Breakfast Cereal Sugar Content List and Environmental Working Group, these are the top offenders, based on sheer percentages of sugar.
1. Honey Smacks (56%)
2. Post Golden Crisp (52%)
3. Kellogg’s Froot Loops Marshmallow (48%)
4. Quaker Oats Cap’n Crunch’s OOPS! All Berries (47%)
5. Cap’n Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Count Chocula, Quaker Oats Oh!s (44%)
6. Apple Jacks, Smorz (43%)
7. Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries (42%)
8. Corn Pops, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, Reese’s Puffs (41%)
9. Apple Cinnamon Cheerios, Waffle Crisp (40%)
10. Cocoa Krispies (39%)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: Angel Castro, 39, was arrested in Schenectady, New York, on June 9 after police found him and a missing golf course beverage cart at the Kelsey Commons apartment complex. Police spokesman Sgt. Nick Mannix told The Daily Gazette a worker at the Stadium Golf Club had driven the beverage cart up to the clubhouse to restock it with drinks when the suspect jumped inside and took off. Castro was charged with felony grand larceny.
