Consider motion sensor lights
Motion sensors for lights are easy to install and can help save electricity when people forget to hit the switch on their way out. These sensors are great in places like a laundry room or workshop, where lights tend to be left on accidentally for long periods of time. They are also a great solution if you rent out your home on sites like Airbnb; tenants are even less likely to turn off lights. New sensors are a breeze to install and will pay for themselves over time.
Don’t give dogs your snacks
They may be a treat for you, but snack foods could be deadly for your dog. The high fat content, sodium and spices can lead to heart problems, dehydration, lactose intolerance and stomach ulcers if your dog gets into those bags of spicy chips. It’s best to avoid giving your dog a sample of your snacks and even more important to keep them stored away so your pet can’t get into them when you’re not around.
FRIDAY: “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” much like HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” has stars giving back to people who made a big difference in their lives. Their gift? A surprise home makeover. In the opener, Wayne Brady rewards an aunt who helped raise him. (8 p.m., CBS).
Top 10 kindest states
As part of its “A Call for Kindness” campaign, Verizon worked with non-profit Kindness.org to commission a research study to find out the state of kindness in America. They surveyed thousands of people from all 50 states on what kind acts they would do.
1. Kentucky
2. New Mexico
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. North Dakota
6. Alaska
7. New Hampshire
8. Missouri
9. West Virginia
10. Wyoming
29. Indiana
Goals: A police officer in Leicestershire, England, finally got his wish, to “tick off a water-based pursuit in landlocked Leicester,” on April 28. The 37-year-old perp was wanted for suspicion of assault and breaching a restraining order, Leicestershire Live reported. Police located his narrowboat, which has a top speed of 4 mph, on the Grand Union Canal, and one officer rode his bike alongside the boat for 8 miles as others waited for it at Lock 37. “The suspect was arrested as he left the boat to travel through a lock,” a spokesperson said.
