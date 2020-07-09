DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Reusable bags vs. disposable ones
The implementation of bans on single-use plastic shopping bags in many cities (New York City being the most recent) has created a surge in people using reusable bags when they shop. That’s a great thing. But have you ever wondered how many times you need to use a reusable bag before it becomes greener than a single-use bag? Turns out, it’s 131 times. A 2011 study by the U.K. government came to the conclusion that using such a bag this many times would make reusable bags a greener choice for climate change than using plastic bags once.
Remove batteries from flashlights
It’s always a good idea to have flashlights handy in the home in case of a power outage. But did you know it’s an even better idea to store your flashlight without the batteries inside? Over time, batteries left inside a flashlight can wear down, and they can corrode and destroy the metal contacts. Too much corrosion can lead to a flashlight that simply does not work. Instead, leave the batteries in their original packaging next to the flashlight, and when the time comes that you need it, just pop them in.
LIST-MANIA
Most popular July 4th sides
According to new data from fitness app Lose It!, users added these side dishes most to their eating plan around the Fourth of July holiday
1. Baked beans
2. Deviled eggs
3. Potato salad
4. Pasta salad
5. Corn on the cob
6. Coleslaw
7. Pigs in a blanket
8. Fruit salad
9. Watermelon
10. Potato chips
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
I Am Not Dead Yet: The BBC reported that on June 2, railroad workers became alarmed after spotting a pair of human feet and “no signs of life” near the Chafford Hundred station in Essex, England. The British Transport Police reported that officers who rushed to the scene “found a man in his late 30s enjoying some nude sunbathing.” A spokeswoman for Network Rail punned: “Let me lay it bare, the railway is not a place to sunbathe. Please keep away from the tracks.” Another spokesperson said the episode was “not as uncommon as you might think.” The sunbather received “words of advice” but no citation.
