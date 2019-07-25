DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Watch out when locating a new thermostat
A programmable thermostat helps you save on energy costs by giving you complete control of the heating or cooling schedule in your house. While most of us know not to place a thermostat near a heat source like a stove or space heater, it is also a mistake to place one near a television or lamp. Any electric product that generates heat can trick a thermostat into reading the room as warmer than it actually is, forcing cooling units to work longer and use more energy. By placing it away from any sources of heat, you can keep your programmable thermostat working properly.
Use leftover boxes for moving TVs
Among the most expensive things moving companies have to “wrap” are flat-screen TVs. These items are large and cumbersome, and they can break easily during a move. To avoid the cost of wrapping your televisions, make a visit to your local electronics store. They often have leftover boxes that new TVs came packaged in. You can reuse those boxes (with all of the foam compartments inside) to pack up your TV. This same tip works for computers, printers and other electronics you may also have.
LIST-MANIA
Richest Zip Codes in the U.S.
According to the most recent tax returns available, Bloomberg has ranked the richest zip codes in America based on the highest average adjusted gross income.
1. Miami Beach, Fla. (33109) $2,212M
2. Atherton, Calif. (94027) $1,287M
3. Palo Alto, Calif. (94301) $1,279M
4. Palm Beach, Fla. (33480) $1,064M
5. New York, NY (10007) $879K
6. Harrison, NY (10577) $857K
7. Medina, Wash. (98039) $848K
8. Los Angeles (90067) $826K
9. Boca Grande, Fla. (33921) $773K
10. Kenilworth, Ill. (60043) $772K
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: In the Colombian city of Buenaventura, violence and corruption are on the rise, and after the shocking June 1 murder of a 10-year-old girl, the local bishop devised a plan to purge the city of evil. Monsignor Ruben Dario Jaramillo Montoya will perform a mass exorcism, and to help him, he has enlisted the National Navy, which will fly a helicopter over the city to distribute holy water on its inhabitants. The ritual is scheduled in mid-July during annual patron saints festivities. “We want to ... see if we can exorcise, drive out these demons that are destroying the port,” the bishop told Caracol Radio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.