DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Always use low VOC products
Warmer weather usually means small renovation projects around the house that involve paint, varnish and other adhesives. When shopping for these items at the hardware store, look for ones that emit zero or very low volatile organic compounds (VOC) into the air. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these common home renovation items are the second-largest source of VOC emissions among consumer and commercial products. Choosing zero- and low-VOC options helps keep your home a healthy place to live.
Keep soda fizzy at home
Do you want to keep carbonated beverages fizzy and prevent them from getting flat? A $7 reusable bottle cap (available at domestic goods stores and online) can help you do just that and keep your favorite beverage tasting new for weeks. Reusable bottle caps work because they re-pressurize the bottles by removing excess air through a manual pump at the top. Just pour your beverage, attach the cap, pump and place back in the fridge. This will help prevent your favorite drinks from going down the drain, and the cap can be used indefinitely.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Runners
Personal finance site SmartAsset analyzed factors such as the frequency of races, concentration of gyms, affordability and walkability to determine the best large cities for runners nationwide.
1. Minneapolis
2. Omaha, Neb.
3. Arlington, Va.
4. San Francisco
5. New York, NY
6. Seattle
7. St. Paul, Minn.
8. Cincinnati, Ohio
9. Madison, Wisc.
10. Pittsburgh
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Read the Label: Michigander Yacedrah Williams got into sticky trouble in late April when she mistook a bottle of nail glue for eye drops, Fox News reported. Williams fell asleep with her contact lenses in, and when she woke up, she wanted to take them out. She reached into her purse for eye drops but grabbed the nail glue she uses to fix broken fingernails — and immediately recognized her mistake. “I was trying to pull my eyes apart, but I couldn’t,” Williams said. Her husband rushed her to the ER, where doctors opened her eyes and removed her contacts — which they believe saved her vision. She did lose her eyelashes, though. Dr. George Williams noted, “If it’s any comfort to her, she’s not the first person to make this mistake.”
