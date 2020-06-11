DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Coffee grounds in garden
Used coffee grounds are a gardener’s best friend, especially if you’re planting acid-loving plants like rhododendrons, hydrangeas and azaleas in your backyard. One of the easiest ways to incorporate used coffee grounds is to simply spread them on top of the ground and rake them into the soil. Then give the area a nice soak so the grounds can saturate and begin to release their acidity into the soil. Even if you aren’t a coffee drinker, you can ask your local coffee shop to save their used grounds for you to use.
Don’t wish for recycling
Have you heard of “wish-cycling”? It’s when someone is so passionate about recycling they toss items into the recycling bin “wishing” it was recyclable and hoping someone at the recycling facility can figure out if it can be recycled. While it’s nice to have an optimistic viewpoint on recycling, this is actually more like downcycling. When questionable recyclables get tossed into the bin, it costs time and money for these items to be sorted out and tossed away. When in doubt, toss it out.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 Hot Dog Cities
According to data from the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, these are the top 10 large cities in the U.S. for hot dog consumption, per 2019.
1. Los Angeles
2. New York
3. Philadelphia
4. Boston
5. Chicago
6. Phoenix
7. Dallas
8. Atlanta
9. Washington, DC
10. Detroit
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: A Facebook group called “A group where we all pretend to be ants in an ant colony” began March with around 100,000 members, reported NBC. Then the world locked down, and membership soared to more than 1.7 million. Started by Tyrese Childs, 20, of Fargo, North Dakota, the group’s purpose is to serve their fictional queen and search out food for her, and it is one of roughly 70 role-playing groups on Facebook. Members of the ant colony can post photos about being ants and others join in by commenting with terms such as “MUNCH” and “LIFT.” “I think people are searching for something to do right now,” Childs said. “You can only scroll so much on social media.”
