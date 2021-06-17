DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Get your razor out of shower
Do you keep your disposable razor in the shower? If so, it’s time to start taking it out. The blades in your razor, when it’s kept in the shower, actually deteriorate due to moisture, not from shaving. Every time you use your razor, rinse it and dry it off with a towel, or blow a hairdryer over it until the blades are no longer wet. According to money expert Howard Clark, doing this will help extend the life of your razor for up to one year.
Be mindful when giving gifts
Did you know close to 40% of gifts are returned to stores by the recipients? Also, 18% of gifts are donated to charity, another 15% are regifted and a whopping 11% of gifts are simply tossed into the trash. That means only about 15% of gifts received are actually kept and enjoyed. To help cut the waste, consider scrapping gifts that are too personal, like clothes, toys, electronics, jewelry, cosmetics and kitchen and bath items. Instead, think about experiential items, like excursions to restaurants, a delicious bottle of organic wine or even a donation in the recipient’s name to a charity they support. We can cut the waste and give gifts that are a joy to give and to receive.
LIST-MANIA
Top Mosquito Cities
Pest control company Orkin ranks large metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, to find the big cities with the biggest mosquito concerns. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.
1. Los Angeles
2. Atlanta
3. Washington, DC
4. Dallas
5. Chicago
6. New York
7. Detroit
8. Miami
9. Charlotte, N.C.
10. Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
18. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Gaming the System: In Taiwan, where companies are required to give newlyweds eight days of paid leave, an unnamed bank employee in Taipei used a loophole in the law to claim 32 days of leave over 37 days last year, reported Agence France-Presse on April 21. The man and his wife got married four times and divorced three times, claiming eight days of leave for each wedding. The bank complained to the city labor department, which sided with the employee and fined the bank about $670 for violating the regulation, sparking public criticism. The labor department later revoked the fine “to recognize a mistake and improve,” it said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.