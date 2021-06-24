DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Toss out tiny recyclables
You might have a small piece of clean aluminum foil and wonder: Can I recycle this, since aluminum foil is recyclable? There’s a simple rule of thumb: If it’s smaller than a credit card in size, the answer is no. This also includes bottle caps, paperclips and “recyclable” coffee pods (even if they have a recycling mark on them). These small items can often jam recycling equipment and cause entire sorting machines to shut down. It’s such a huge problem that recycling centers often will shut down over a dozen times a day to clear jams caused by small items. Instead, toss these small pieces into the trash.
Turn down your water heater
If the hottest water from your shower or kitchen tap is too hot, that’s an easy indicator that you need to dial down the setting on your water heater at home. Just moving it down a few degrees is not only enough to make it more energy-efficient, but it’s also safer, since the members of your household won’t scald themselves. The standard setting for a water heater is 140 degrees, which is very hot. Try turning it down to 120 degrees and see if that works for you and your family.
LIST-MANIA
Hottest States in the U.S.
Below are the top 10 states with the highest average annual temperatures.
1. Florida - 70.7 degrees
2. Hawaii - 70 degrees
3. Louisiana - 66.4 degrees
4. Texas - 64.8 degrees
5. Georgia - 63.5 degrees
6. Mississippi - 63.4 degrees
7. Alabama - 62.8 degrees
8. South Carolina - 62.4 degrees
9. Arkansas - 60.4 degrees
10. Arizona - 60.3 degrees
24. Indiana - 51.7 degrees
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: When Keith Adams, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop on April 24 in Largo, Florida, he was found to be sitting on a “glass pipe which contained a thick white residue which field tested positive for cocaine,” The Smoking Gun reported. Adams, who wears a prosthetic leg, was asked during his arrest if he had anything concealed in his leg and was warned that if he did, it would result in another charge. Adams denied that there was anything in his leg, but when he was searched at the Pinellas County jail, officers found a gram of fentanyl and some Xanax pills. Adams was detained on three felony charges and one misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.