Deodorize your clothes dryer
It’s a common fact that white vinegar is a mild acid that works as a very effective deodorizer. One area that can and should be deodorized is the inside of your dryer. Just think: A foul-smelling dryer can leave odors in your newly washed clothes. To disinfect your dryer, just dip a few clean hand towels in white vinegar. Drop them in the dryer and let them turn for a few minutes. Then open the door and let the steamy vinegar do its job.
Choose eco-friedly paper plates
If you must use disposable paper plates, go with the most boring, uncoated, unprinted varieties. Party plates that come in bright colors with shiny coatings are non-compostable and nonrecyclable, and they can be expensive to boot. Generic white paper plates or durable “Classic White” Chinet plates get the job done and can be safely tossed into the compost bin at home to break down and become beneficial mulch.
The most caloric burger at chain restaurants
Using nutrition data, HealthGrove found the most caloric burger at popular chain restaurants in the U.S.
1. Johnny Rockets Bacon & Cheddar Double Cheeseburger: 1,770
2. Red Robin Whiskey River BBQ Cheeseburger: 1,392
3. Hardee’s 2/3-lb. Monster Thickburger: 1,340
4. Carl’s Junior 1/2-lb. Thickburger El Diablo: 1,290
5. Mimi’s Cafe Hickory Bacon Cheddar Burger: 1,250
6. Sonic SuperSonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger: 1,240
7. Sizzler Double Mega Bacon Cheeseburger: 1,175
8. Burger King Triple Whopper: 1,160
9. Denny’s Double Cheeseburger: 1,120
10. Whataburger Chop House Cheddar Cheeseburger: 1,100 calories
Questionable Judgment: On May 1, officials in San Diego County ordered residents to start wearing face coverings while in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On May 2, an unnamed man went grocery shopping at Vons in Santee, California, where a number of shoppers took photos of the man, wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood. Staff members repeatedly asked him to remove the hood, according to a company spokeswoman, but he refused until he reached the checkout area, where a supervisor caught up to him. The man removed the hood, paid for his groceries and left. Santee Mayor John Minto told the Los Angeles Times, “Santee, its leaders and I will not tolerate such behavior.”
