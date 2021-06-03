DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Soda cans vs. bottles
If you drink carbonated beverages, which is better for the environment: a plastic bottle or an aluminum can? The answer is simple: aluminum. According to the EPA, aluminum cans are among the most commonly recyclable materials today. In less than 60 days, a typical soda can goes from the supermarket to the recycling bin to the recycling facility and is back on the shelf as a new soda can. This recycling process can be done indefinitely because aluminum is durable, unlike plastic, which can only be recycled a few times before being discarded into a landfill.
Septic tank owners take note
If your home has its own private septic tank, you can help increase its life span by taking a few simple measures inside the home. Never flush pharmaceuticals down the toilet, and never pour flammable or toxic products (like chlorine bleach and fertilizers) or chemical cleaning products like rug cleaners and floor waxes down the drain. Also, be aware of the types of body washes and body oils you use in the shower and bath; excessive amounts can discourage the growth of natural microorganisms that are vital for breaking down organic matter in your septic tank.
LIST-MANIA
Most Sinful Cities
To determine the darkest places in America, WalletHub’s data crunchers compared the 150 largest U.S. cities based on seven key factors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, avarice, lust, vanity and laziness.
1. Las Vegas
2. Los Angeles
3. St. Louis
4. Houston
5. Atlanta
6. Miami
7. Philadelphia
8. Denver
9. Washington, DC
10. New York, NY
42. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Silent But Deadly: In North Carolina, large stands of wetland forests along the coast have died, giving the areas an apocalyptic appearance, CNET reported. Salt water from rising seas and storm surges is causing the destruction of tens of thousands of acres. Researchers at North Carolina State University are studying the “ghost forests” to measure their environmental impact, which includes emitting greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — that they call “tree farts.” Graduate student Melinda Martinez acknowledged that the trees don’t emit as much as the soils, but, she said, “Even the smallest fart counts.”
