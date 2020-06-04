DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Move houseplants outdoors
During the warmer months, most houseplants can benefit from being outdoors, as many are tropical plants that flourish in the warm weather and bright sunny days. The key for success is to make sure plants aren’t immediately transported from a shady spot in the home to a bright, sunny spot outdoors. Start by moving the houseplants to a slightly shaded spot outdoors, then gradually move them to a sunnier spot over the course of a few days. This can help prevent scorching them in the sun. And be sure they have plenty of drainage; in the case of a downpour, the plants will drink up what they need and allow the rest to run off.
Citronella candles explained
Burning citronella candles is a popular and natural way to repel annoying insects from invading your back porch or yard. The floral-smelling smoke works by covering up both the carbon dioxide and scent of human lactic acid that our bodies emit, which attract bugs. But many people burn citronella candles improperly, placing them at table height, which means the smoke does little to protect your legs and bare feet. To correct this, burn the candles on the ground, using sturdy and heavy buckets or glass-enclosed candles, so the smoke rises from the ground up for full protection.
LIST-MANIA
The Best Ice Cream Brands
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine the best brands of ice cream. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Häagen-Dazs
2. Ben & Jerry’s
3. Blue Bell Creameries
4. Cold Stone Creamery
5. Baskin-Robbins
6. Talenti
7. Dairy Queen
8. Magnum Ice Cream
9. Breyer’s
10. Blue Bunny
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Just Funny: University of Arizona wildlife biology professor Michael Bogan caught Saturday morning cartoons as they came to life in a video he recorded of a coyote chasing a roadrunner May 9 in downtown Tucson. Bogan could be heard on his recording saying, “There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner. I can’t believe it. That is a straight-up cartoon.” The reenactment of the classic setup between Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner caught Bogan’s attention near the Santa Cruz River, Fox News reported. And, as life often imitates art, the real roadrunner escaped unharmed from the wily coyote.
