Run vacuum to cut allergens
If you suffer from seasonal allergies caused by pollen or dust and dust mites, you might want to drag out the vacuum on a more frequent basis. Turns out regular vacuuming helps do more than just pick up crumbs and dirt; it’s also a fantastic way to eliminate dust mites, dust and other allergens. When you walk through a room, your movement can kick these allergens into the air, decreasing the indoor air quality of your home. A few minutes of simply vacuuming can lead to much healthier air.
Keep fragrance scents lasting
If you love fragrances and want your perfumes to last longer, keep them out of the room where most of us display our bottles: the bathroom. Fragrances are susceptible to two things: light and temperature shifts. A bathroom heats up and cools down quickly when it’s used (imagine a hot steam shower filling the room), which warms up the perfume and breaks it down. By displaying bottles out on a tray, you’re also exposing them to UV light that speeds up the degradation process. Instead, keep your fragrances in the boxes they came in and store them in a dark, room-temperature location, like inside a drawer or closet.
Hottest housing economies
According to a new Housing Heat Index report from Bankrate.com, these states had the strongest housing market in the final quarter of 2020:
1. Utah
2. Montana
3. Nebraska
4. Idaho
5. Indiana
6. Arizona
7. Washington
8. New Hampshire
9. North Carolina
10. South Dakota
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Recompose, a company in Kent, Washington, now offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial — human composting. The Seattle Times reported that bodies are placed in steel cylinders full of soil, where decedents rest for 30 days, covered with wood chips and straw. After that, they’re moved to a “curing bin” to finish releasing carbon dioxide, and then remains can be returned to family or donated to an ecological restoration project near Vancouver. According to Recompose, the “finished soil is very similar to the topsoil bought at a local nursery.” “This is a very controlled process, completely driven by microbes,” explained CEO Katrina Spade. “It’s fueled by plant material and monitored in a very rigorous way.” The entire process costs $5,500 and includes an optional service.
