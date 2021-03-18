DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Go for generic paper plates
If you must use disposable paper plates, go with the most boring, uncoated, unprinted kinds. Party plates that come in bright colors with shiny coatings are not compostable, nonrecyclable and can be expensive to purchase. Generic white paper plates or durable “Classic White” Chinet plates get the job done and can be safely tossed into the compost bin at home to break down and become beneficial mulch.
Recycle unwanted junk mail and get off mailing lists
If you’ve gotten junk mail and thought you can just write “Return to Sender” on it and mail it back to the sender on their dime, think again. Junk mail is actually considered third-class mail by the U.S. Postal Service. Because it’s in the lowest-priority category, any junk mail that is re-sent this way is automatically discarded. It’s best to recycle unwanted junk mail and make efforts to remove your name from bulk mailing lists. There are many free ways to register your address to be taken off these mailing lists.
LIST-MANIA
Favorite Pop-Tart Flavors
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine their favorite Pop-Tart flavors. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts
2. Strawberry Pop-Tarts
3. Cookies & Creme Pop-Tarts
4. Blueberry Pop-Tarts
5. S’mores Pop-Tarts
6. Hot Fudge Sundae Pop-Tarts
7. Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tarts
8. Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts
9. Wild Berry Pop-Tarts
10. Cherry Pop-Tarts
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
New Things to Worry About: Bradford Gauthier of Worcester, Massachusetts, had a bit of trouble swallowing when he woke up on Feb. 2, but he went about his day after drinking some water. Later, “I tried to drink a glass of water again and couldn’t,” he said, and that’s when he realized one of the AirPods he sleeps with at night was missing and “felt a distinct blockage in the center of my chest,” he said. KVEO reported that it didn’t take doctors in the emergency room long to discover the AirPod lodged in Gauthier’s esophagus. An emergency endoscopy removed it and Gauthier went home feeling much better.
