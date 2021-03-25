DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Check your car oil number
Cars built more than 10 years ago lack the efficiency and technology of cars built today, but many people still have their motor oil changed at the same frequency whether their car was built in 2000, 2013 or last year. You may be surprised to learn that you may not need to change your motor oil as frequently as you think. The simplest way to find out is to visit checkyournumber.org and enter the year, make and model of your car. This site will tell you the exact manufacturer-recommended oil change frequency for your car, not the average for all cars.
Aluminum recycling tips
Aluminum is a valuable recyclable because it maintains a high raw material value and it can be recycled back into metal products over and over again. When it comes to aluminum cans and foil, you can recycle both. For beverage cans, it’s only necessary to do a light rinse, because the contents are grease-free. As for aluminum foil, you can recycle it as long as it’s completely clean of grease and food. So if there’s a food substance like cheese baked onto the foil, crumple it up and toss it away.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Spring
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com ranked the best cities for spring outdoor activities by looking at the 200 biggest U.S. cities across key data from available activities to visitor-friendliness to springtime climate.
1. San Francisco
2. Portland, Ore
3. Honolulu
4. Mesa, Ariz.
5. Washington, DC
6. Tucson, Ariz.
7. Los Angeles
8. Long Beach, Calif.
9. Huntington Beach, Calif.
10. Las Vegas
187. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: Bigfoot hunters in Oklahoma will be happy to know that their pastime could get its own season, KOKH reported. State Rep. Justin Humphrey introduced a bill on Jan. 20 asking the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission to establish a Bigfoot hunting season, “set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees.” Southeastern and south-central Oklahoma is infamous for Bigfoot sightings, including a large festival (canceled this year because of COVID-19). If passed, the bill would become effective in November.
