Don’t recycle oil containers
We’ve been taught that plastic bottles that have a No. 1 and No. 2 mark on the bottom are recyclable, but there is one variety of plastic bottle marked with the No. 2 that should never, ever be recycled: motor oil bottles. The thick residue that remains in the bottle makes it nonrecyclable, and in fact, motor oil bottles that end up in the recycling stream are considered the biggest contaminant in the plastic recycling market. Toss those bottles into the trash.
Keep ripening fruit separated
One of the best things you can do to extend the life of perishable produce is to keep ripening fruit away from other vegetables and fruit. Ripening fruits are those that get sweeter over time, like apples and pears. As they ripen, they emit an odorless gas called ethylene that can cause even hearty produce like squash and onions to yellow, wilt and even rot. Just keeping these items separated from each other can extend the life of your produce by weeks.
Best Cities to Work Outside
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com compared the 200 largest metro areas across key factors including climate, opportunity, safety, transportation and affordability to list the 2021 best U.S. cities for outdoor jobs.
1. Frisco, Texas
2. Henderson, Nev.
3. Seattle
4. Scottsdale, Ariz.
5. Gilbert, Ariz.
6. Tempe, Ariz.
7. Vancouver, Wash.
8. Chandler, Ariz.
9. Plano, Texas
10. Bellevue, Wash.
70. Fort Wayne
160. Indianapolis
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Edner Flores, 34, entered a PNC Bank branch in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Jan. 27 and allegedly tried to rob it by handing a teller a note stating that he wanted $10,000, with “no die (sic) packs,” and that he was armed, according to a federal criminal complaint. The teller activated a silent alarm and the man to fill out a blue withdrawal slip, which he did, then asked for his ATM card. The helpful Flores instead produced a temporary Illinois state ID card, authorities said. WMAQ-TV reported police arrived while Flores was still at the window, arrested him and found a knife in his jacket, according to a police report.
