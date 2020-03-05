DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Toothpaste is antibacterial
Do you thoroughly wash your toothbrush after you brush your teeth? You may not actually need to be so diligent about keeping it clean. Toothpaste has some antibacterial properties, so leaving a little toothpaste residue on the bristles can help prevent germs and bacteria from building up. Just give the brush a rinse under water before using, and don’t worry about washing it out completely when you’ve finished.
Uses for old nail polish
Old nail polish can have multiple uses around the house. Clear nail polish can be used to stop fraying at the edges of fabric on clothes or textiles. Colorful nail polish can be used to mark keys for the home, with drops of different colors indicating which key works on which door. And if you have buttons that are constantly falling off a certain article of clothing, you can help prevent it by dropping clear nail polish on top of the button, where the threads cross.
URBAN DICTIONARY
Shade: The word “shade” can be used as itself to refer to a situation where someone illustrated sneaky actions toward someone or something. On the other end, the person who has done the sneaky action has participated in the verb form of shade, which is to “throw shade.”
• “She was out here throwing shade.”
• “You are being so shady right now, omg.”
LIST-MANIA
Best-selling Girl Scout Cookies
According the GirlScouts.org, these are the all-time best-selling Girl Scout cookies:
1. Thin Mints
2. Caramel deLites/Samoas
3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs
4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
5. Trefoils/Shortbread
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Birdbrained: In the western German city of Kleve, a regional court in mid-January overruled a lower court and awarded the owner of a chicken mauled by a dog higher restitution because the chicken had TV experience. Sieglinde the chicken, who died in the attack, had completed 10 hours of acting training and had appeared in at least one German movie, for which she received a three-figure daily fee. The court ordered the dog’s owner to pay 615 euros (about $680) in damages, the Associated Press reported. A regular chicken is worth about 15 euros.
