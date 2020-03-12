DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Stretch out that pair of pants
If a pair of pants is suddenly feeling too snug around the waist, hips, thighs or anywhere else, there’s no need to discard or donate right away. Instead, you can reshape the pants yourself at home in minutes. Put the too-tight pants on and use a spray bottle to dampen the fabric in areas that need to be stretched out. Then run around the house doing rigorous things like squats or lunges, or even riding a stationary bike. The soaked fibers will stretch where needed, and your favorite pants will suddenly fit you perfectly all over again.
Keep sediment out of gas tank
Here’s a quick tip to make sure you’re getting the highest-quality fuel at the gas pump: If you see a tanker truck parked at your gas stop, filling up the station’s reserves, drive right on by. The reason? The addition of new gasoline to the reserve tank can stir up sediment and other debris inside the tank. Those materials settle to the bottom of the tank over time, but during refills they get stirred up into the mixture again, which means they can end up in your own gas tank.
LIST-MANIA
Most Educated States
Personal finance site WalletHub examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races to come up with this list.
1. Massachusetts
2. Maryland
3. Colorado
4. Vermont
5. Connecticut
6. Virginia
7. Washington
8. New Hampshire
9. New Jersey
10. Minnesota
37. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unclear on the Concept: The South Florida Sun Sentinel reveals school districts struggling to comply with the state’s requirement that every school have “a good guy with a gun” are challenged to find enough qualified applicants. Among recent hiccups: Near Orlando, a safe-school officer sent her husband a nude video she recorded in a school bathroom while on her lunch break. In Hillsborough County, a school guardian thought her gun was unloaded when she shot through a mirror as she practiced in front of it for her firearms certification. Another officer pawned his service weapon and ballistic vest; his supervisor discovered he was carrying a pellet gun in his holster.
