DO JUST ONE THING

Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:

Use freezer to save on food

If you hate food waste (billions of pounds are tossed away every year around the world), you’ll be glad to know your freezer can be one of the best tools to help save and preserve food. For example, if you picked up a bulk-size block of cheese, the leftover portion can be frozen. In fact, frozen cheese is easier to shred — you don’t even have to defrost it when you need it. Baked goods like cookies, muffins and bread can be frozen for up to six months, and they also defrost quickly. You should always store nuts in the freezer, too. Their high oil content can make them go rancid quickly, but the chilled environment keeps them fresh.

Prep donations before giving

When going through your closet to give to Goodwill or The Rescue Mission, do a few extra things to make sure your donation is actually welcome and not a burden. Give everything a wash in a fragrance-free detergent and try to spot-treat stains. While the charities do wash items for sale, giving clean garments is a courteous thing to help volunteers sort through your donation. Avoid donating sheets and towels unless they are in almost perfect condition; instead, ask a local animal shelter if they’d like them. And give what’s in season: A thick wool sweater given in July will likely be tossed into the trash.

LIST-MANIA

Least Educated States

Personal finance site WalletHub examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races to come up with this list.

41. Tennessee

42. New Mexico

43. Nevada

44. South Carolina

45. Kentucky

46. Alabama

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. West Virginia

50. Mississippi

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Clever: Vincent Putrino, captain of the cross-country/track and field team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, and his teammates, craved Chick-fil-A for lunch on Feb. 22, but the only location closer than an hour and a half away was at the Albany International Airport — beyond the security checkpoint. So, reported News10, the 18 teammates pooled their money (about $5.50 each), bought a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale, Florida ($98, the cheapest they could find), and sent Putrino in to collect the bounty. Putrino purchased $227 worth of food, then left the airport and joined his teammates for their midday meal.

