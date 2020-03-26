DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Use freezer to save on food
If you hate food waste (billions of pounds are tossed away every year around the world), you’ll be glad to know your freezer can be one of the best tools to help save and preserve food. For example, if you picked up a bulk-size block of cheese, the leftover portion can be frozen. In fact, frozen cheese is easier to shred — you don’t even have to defrost it when you need it. Baked goods like cookies, muffins and bread can be frozen for up to six months, and they also defrost quickly. You should always store nuts in the freezer, too. Their high oil content can make them go rancid quickly, but the chilled environment keeps them fresh.
Prep donations before giving
When going through your closet to give to Goodwill or The Rescue Mission, do a few extra things to make sure your donation is actually welcome and not a burden. Give everything a wash in a fragrance-free detergent and try to spot-treat stains. While the charities do wash items for sale, giving clean garments is a courteous thing to help volunteers sort through your donation. Avoid donating sheets and towels unless they are in almost perfect condition; instead, ask a local animal shelter if they’d like them. And give what’s in season: A thick wool sweater given in July will likely be tossed into the trash.
LIST-MANIA
Least Educated States
Personal finance site WalletHub examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races to come up with this list.
41. Tennessee
42. New Mexico
43. Nevada
44. South Carolina
45. Kentucky
46. Alabama
47. Arkansas
48. Louisiana
49. West Virginia
50. Mississippi
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Clever: Vincent Putrino, captain of the cross-country/track and field team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, and his teammates, craved Chick-fil-A for lunch on Feb. 22, but the only location closer than an hour and a half away was at the Albany International Airport — beyond the security checkpoint. So, reported News10, the 18 teammates pooled their money (about $5.50 each), bought a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale, Florida ($98, the cheapest they could find), and sent Putrino in to collect the bounty. Putrino purchased $227 worth of food, then left the airport and joined his teammates for their midday meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.