DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Information on reusable cups
An interesting study by the Institute of Lifecycle Analysis figured out how many times a reusable cup needs to be reused before it actually begins to save energy and resources in comparison to a throwaway paper cup. They found a reusable ceramic mug would need to be used 39 times before you begin to see environmental savings; a plastic thermos would need to be used 17 times, and a heat-resistant glass mug just 15 times. What’s taken into consideration is the amount of materials and resources needed to make a reusable cup, plus the amount of water and energy to wash it. So the lesson is simple: Buy one reusable cup and use it over and over and over.
Don't reuse disposable utensils
Reusing items is a simple and meaningful action that is one of the greenest things you can do. But when it comes to disposable plastic utensils like forks, knives and spoons, it’s best to use them once. While it’s tempting to rinse a plastic utensil and reuse it, they really aren’t designed for repeat use. When you wash plastic, microscopic spaces are created that can harbor food particles that eventually will turn into bacterial growth. So if you must use plastic utensils, use them once, but try to opt for reusable ones — like stainless steel — whenever possible.
LIST-MANIA
Most popular baby names
According to the Social Security Administration, these are the most popular baby names for 2020.
Boys:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Elijah
5. William
6. James
7. Benjamin
8. Lucas
9. Henry
10. Alexander
Girls:
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Ava
4. Charlotte
5. Sophia
6. Amelia
7. Isabella
8. Mia
9. Evelyn
10. Harper
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: Police in Spain announced on March 12 they had foiled the plans of drug smugglers who were building a narco-submarine capable of carrying over 2 tons of cargo, the Associated Press reported. In February, police in Malaga discovered the 30-foot-long, light blue craft made of fiberglass and plywood, which they suspect was meant to “go into the high seas to meet another ship (to) take on board the drugs.” It was powered by two 200-horsepower engines but had never sailed. Fifty-two people were arrested in the international smuggling scheme, and hundreds of pounds of cocaine, hashish and marijuana were seized.
