Food banks needed items
If you support your local food bank, you can also ask if they are looking for non-food-related items to help the people that they serve. Often, personal hygiene products are an in-demand item that aren’t in stock to give. These items include toilet paper, soap (shampoo and body wash), diapers, toothpaste and laundry detergent. The reason they are in demand is that these items often are not covered by government assistance programs. If your local food bank needs these, be sure to buy them new and leave the seal intact; anything opened or used will be tossed away.
Try rechargeable batteries
Did you know that nearly 15 billion single-use alkaline batteries are sold worldwide every year? When you’re gifting an electronic item that needs a battery, consider upgrading to rechargeable. Unlike alkaline batteries, rechargeables can be reused up to 1,000 times before needing to be replaced. And these batteries often only take about 15 minutes to fully charge. The long-term effect is dramatic: less waste to the landfill and less money wasted on buying new batteries. And don’t forget: Rechargeable batteries are recyclable, too.
The Least Populated Counties
According to information from World Atlas, these are the least populated counties in the United States.
1. Kalawao County, Hawaii - 90
2. Loving County, Texas - 134
3. King County, Texas - 296
4. Kenedy County, Texas - 417
5. Arthur County, Nebraska - 457
6. Blaine County, Nebraska - 482
7. McPherson County, Nebraska - 499
8. Petroleum County, Montana - 523
9. Yakutat Borough, Alaska - 605
10. Loup County, Nebraska - 609
By Chuck Sheppard
Buried Treasure: A man in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, England, set out to build a deck in his back garden in early April and uncovered a mystery. As John Brayshaw, 40, began digging post holes, he unearthed an automobile buried on its side, Yahoo News UK reported. “I thought it was an old air raid shelter at first, then I saw the roof,” Brayshaw said. “Then I kept digging and saw the door, the steering wheel and realized it was a full car, complete with the registration plate. The only thing that was missing was the wheels.” Brayshaw, who has owned the home for about six months, believes the 1955/56 Ford predates the previous owners, who resided in the home 50 years.
