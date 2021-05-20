DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Refrigerator temps can vary
Did you know the back of your refrigerator is the coldest? And sometimes the difference in temperature is significant from the back of the fridge and to the front or the compartments in the door. This is important to know when storing your most delicate produces, like lettuces, fresh herbs and other greens like spinach and arugula. If you place these items near the back, they have a high likelihood of freezing, which can change their taste and texture. Keep these delicate greens up front so they’re crisp, not frozen.
Clothes washing guide
If you wash your clothing too frequently, you’ll wear it down more quickly, but if you don’t wash it enough, then it will just be dirty. The folks at Whirlpool have a suggested number of “wears” for items in your closet. Obviously, if something is dirty, it should be washed. For jeans, it’s four or five wearings. For sweaters, it’s six wearings with a shirt, one or two if worn without. Workout clothes are to be washed after every use. And dress pants can be worn two or three times before they need to be washed.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for New Moms
Professional placement site LawnStarter.com ranked the biggest U.S. cities based on 43 signs of new mom-friendliness. Among the factors included access to OB/GYNs and pediatricians; the quality of hospitals; the amount of paid leave allowed for pregnancy and childbirth; and delivery costs.
1. Salem, Ore.
2. Portland, Ore.
3. Jersey City, NJ
4. Eugene, Ore.
5. Yonkers, NY
6. Paterson, NJ
7. Sunnyvale, Calif.
8. New York
9. Boston
10. Bellevue, Wash.
114. Fort Wayne
149. Indianapolis
174. Detroit
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Cliche Come to Life: Around 4:15 a.m. on March 24, an unidentified resident of Laurium, Michigan, woke to find a gun pointed at his head, WLUC-TV reported. Laurium Police said Warren Meyers, 52, of Calumet, Michigan, allegedly demanded the homeowner give him his two cats. The “cat burglar” left with one cat and was later apprehended, along with the gun he used, said authorities. He was arraigned on March 29 in Houghton County Court; the fate of the stolen cat is unknown.
