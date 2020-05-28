DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t pre-rinse your dishes
It’s a fact that using an automatic dishwasher can save you energy and water over time. But there’s one habit you should break when loading a dishwasher: pre-rinsing dishes in the sink. Over the lifespan of your dishwasher, pre-rinsing wastes thousands of gallons of water. Instead, scrape leftovers into the trash (or compost bin, if it’s compostable) and put the grimy dishes right into the dishwasher. And since modern detergent tablets need grease and grime to activate, having dirty dishes actually helps your dishwasher work better, too.
Support charities the right way
When disaster strikes, you want to do the right thing and help those in need. While this is a wonderful instinct to have, it can also lead to an overwhelming amount of “support” to charities, and that can hurt more than help. Often, people will rummage through their closet and donate bags of used clothing to help. The reality is charities have nowhere to store these items, and they spend time disposing of them instead of helping those in need. In lieu of clothing, give cash. Even $5 is more beneficial than a giant bag of garments that nobody really needs.
LIST-MANIA
Top Countries in Wine Consumption Per Capita
According to data from the World Health Organization, these are the top countries in wine consumption per capita in the world, as of 2019.
1. France - 1.78 gallons
2. Portugal - 1.65
3. Moldova - 1.47
4. Slovenia - 1.37
5. Luxembourg - 1.32
6. Switzerland- 1.15
7. Italy - 1.14
8. Denmark - 1.12
9. Sao Tome and Principe - 1.10
10. Serbia - 1.09
44. United States - 0.44 gallons
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Entrepreneurial Spirit: At the Peace N Peas Farm in Indian Trail, North Carolina, owners Francie and Mark Dunlap have launched a new career for their 8-year-old mini donkey, Mambo, and their other horses. For $50, Mambo, Eddie, Zeus or other animals will make a 10-minute guest appearance to liven up your next videoconference, the Charlotte Observer reported. You can even give the four-legged interloper the on-screen name of a regular attendee: For instance, Zeus might become Paul, the guy who asks too many questions. The Dunlaps also arrange for their animals to visit classrooms or happy hours.
