Skip grocery, use what you have
Here’s a simple idea to help prevent food waste: Hold off on going to the grocery store for as long as you can. The reality is, you probably have enough in your pantry and fridge to make a perfectly good meal. On average, about 30% to 40% of the food we purchase goes to waste. That fills up landfills and also wastes money. Skipping a day or two between grocery store runs is a simple way to use up what you have. And a quick tip: Don’t go on an empty stomach; it’ll help prevent impulse purchases.
Maximize your flowerbeds
Smart planning for your flowerbeds around the house can lead to significant water and time savings when caring for your gorgeous blooms. According to National Geographic, consider “companion planting” by grouping certain plants together to help them mutually grow. When taller, sun-loving plants are planted in the back with shorter, shade-loving plants in front, they help each other thrive. The taller plants block the sun’s rays and also help reduce evaporation of water from the shorter plants. This symbiotic planting will help your flowerbeds thrive and grow almost all on their own.
Most stolen cars
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest “Hot Wheels” report, which includes crime data from across the country, these are the top targets of theft.
1. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)
2. Honda Civic
3. Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size)
4. Honda Accord
5. Toyota Camry
6. Nissan Altima
7. Toyota Corolla
8. Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size)
9. GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)
10. Honda CR-V
By Chuck Sheppard
Creepy! Samantha Hartsoe noticed a draft in her New York City apartment and traced it to the mirror in her bathroom, the New York Post reported on March 4. With the help of friends, Hartsoe removed the mirror and found a hole in the wall behind it leading to ... another apartment. As she documented her adventure on TikTok, Hartsoe climbed through the hole into a hallway leading to a room at the end and “a whole other apartment” with three bedrooms, a disconnected toilet, a staircase and an unlocked door (which she promptly locked). Hartsoe returned to her own apartment, showered and vowed her landlord would get an unusual call the next day.
