Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t contaminate recyclables
It seems harmless enough: There’s a recycling bin at your local coffee shop or office, and you think, “What could possibly be the harm in throwing in a dirty napkin or plastic fork with recyclable cans and bottles?” Turns out, a huge deal of harm. According to The New York Times, buyers of recyclables will reject a whole load if it’s more than .5% contaminated. Small amounts of contaminants like that fork and dirty napkin add up, and they can cause an entire load of recyclable material to be turned away from a recycling facility and sent to the landfill instead.
Recycle home electronics, too
Did you know the retail chain Best Buy makes it easy to recycle home electronics? They have long taken things like broken televisions, laptops, desktop computers, cellphones and printers to recycle free of charge. But did you know they take small appliances for recycling, too? This includes things like hair dryers, curling irons, vacuums and turntables. For an extensive list of items they accept (and many they don’t), visit BestBuy.com. There’s a limit of three items per day for this program.
States with least affected small businesses
WalletHub compared key stats including the share of small businesses operating in high-risk industries to small-business credit conditions and the state’s small-business friendliness to determine where the pandemic has caused businesses to struggle most.
1. Massachusetts
2. Pennsylvania
3. Ohio
4. Wisconsin
5. Connecticut
6. Illinois
7. Minnesota
8. New Jersey
9. Oregon
10. Missouri
18. Indiana
By Chuck Sheppard
People Are Good: Royal Mail postman Jon Matson still has to make his rounds in the English village of Boldon during the coronavirus lockdown, and he’s doing what he can to “lift the spirits” of the residents he sees along the way. Matson, 39, has been sporting different costumes, including a Greek soldier, a cheerleader and Little Bo Peep — all with the Royal Mail’s blessing. “Everyone is uncertain at the moment, and you are the only person outside of the family that they see, so why not give them something to smile about,” Matson said. He’s coy, though, about what sorts of costumes are on tap next. Zoe Grant, who lives on Matson’s route, gushed: “I’m proud that Jon is my postman, and I can’t wait to see his next costume.”
