DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t pre-rinse your dishes
Did you know modern-day dishwashers and detergents depend on grease and grime on your dishes to work as efficiently as possible? It’s your dirty dishes that help activate the compounds that get everything clean. So if you’re pre-rinsing all of your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, stop. First, it’s not necessary anymore; you can scrape the remaining scraps into the trash or compost before you load up your dishwasher. And second, it’s a waste of water, to the tune of approximately 55,000 gallons over the life of the appliance.
Keep snacks fresh in freezer
Want to keep snack foods like potato chips, crackers and tortilla chips fresh for months after you’ve opened the bag or box? Store them in your freezer. The biggest culprit in making snack foods go stale is moisture. Storing them in the freezer keeps them away from humidity and freezes them fresh. Since there’s a very tiny amount of water in snack foods, the slight freeze actually prevents the starches from retrograding. And when you remove them from the freezer, it only takes a few seconds for your snacks to defrost.
LIST-MANIA
Most Energy-Efficient States
WalletHub measured the efficiency of auto- and home-energy consumption the continental U.S. states.
1. New York
2. Rhode Island
3. Utah
4. Massachusetts
5. Vermont
6. California
7. Colorado
8. Minnesota
9. Wisconsin
10. Connecticut
32. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: In the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, high school instructor Luis Juarez Texis inflamed the ire of parents when he made students wear cardboard boxes (with cut-out eye holes) on their heads as they took an exam in order to deter cheating. Parents are calling for Texis’ removal, OddityCentral reported, saying the boxes amounted to “acts of humiliation, physical, emotional and psychological violence.” Others, however, applauded Texis’ idea, with one saying the boxes “teach them a great lesson.” Texis told reporters the students consented to the anti-cheating method.
