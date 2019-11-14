DO JUST ONE THING
Honey: The great beauty secret
There’s one simple ingredient in your pantry that can leave your face glowing and baby-soft: honey. The natural sugars in honey are powerful ingredients that help hydrate your skin and reduce flaky dry skin even after you’ve washed the honey off. And it’s easy to use: Just mix a spoonful of honey and a little warm water (to make it less sticky) and slather it on your face. Let the honey mask sit for a few minutes and rinse it off. You’ll be amazed at how amazing your skin will look with this simple beauty trick.
Get home checked for radon
It’s always a good idea to check your home for radon gas. Radon is a colorless, odorless and dangerously radioactive gas that can lead to health problems for people who are around it. Since radon gas levels soar during the winter months because we keep our windows closed and spend more time indoors, now is a good time to test your home. Approximately 1 in 15 homes across the country have high levels of radon. At-home tests are easy to find on the shelves of any home improvement store. Once you know your levels, you can find ways to remedy the situation if necessary.
Top 10 cleanest cities in the world
Global travel site Big 7 Travel has ranked the cleanest cities in the world using data from water treatment company Clearwater and the Mercer Global Financial list.
1. Calgary, Canada
2. Zurich, Switzerland
3. Luxembourg
4. Adelaide, Australia
5. Singapore
6. Kobe, Japan
7. Wellington, New Zealand
8. Freiburg, Germany
9. Oslo, Norway
10. Honolulu, Hawaii
By Chuck Sheppard
The Dog Did It: Thomas Barnes, 58, got an unpleasant surprise in his bill from DirectTV in August after his dog, Marino, jumped up on Barnes’ bed and pressed a remote button that mistakenly ordered pay-per-view from the Hustler channel. Barnes immediately called his service provider and explained the snafu, and he was assured that the charges would be removed. But the X-rated content remained, so after making a second call and getting no satisfaction, Barnes paid his next bill — minus $70. Then his service was canceled altogether. Finally, Barnes complained to the FCC, which prompted a call from DirectTV, promising a credit on his next bill.
