DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Is your dog drinking out of toilet?
Are you grossed out when your dog drinks out of the toilet bowl? The reason your pooch may love that water is simple: It’s cold, it’s constantly aerated (on average, a toilet is flushed five times a day) and there’s an ample supply. If you can’t stop your dog from drinking from the toilet, be sure to use nontoxic cleaning supplies to keep it clean. But to change your dog’s habits, consider switching to a stainless steel or ceramic water dish. These will keep the water cool and make it more appealing to him to drink from his own dish.
Recycling plastic bags
Lots of retailers now have convenient recycling bins for plastic shopping bags to be recycled. What many people don’t realize is this: You don’t have to bring back the specific retailer’s bags to recycle; you can bring back any store’s bags and deposit them in the bins. Plastic bags have value as a recyclable product (often made into plastic lumber), which is why stores are more than willing to accept them. So whether it’s a supermarket or a clothing store, feel free to fill up those bins with any of your plastic bags.
LIST-MANIA
Top Thanksgiving side dishes
The public opinion site Ranker.com polled people to determine the most popular side dish for Thanksgiving. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Mashed potatoes
2. Stuffing
3. Gravy
4. Bread
5. Green bean casserole
6. Corn on the cob
7. Macaroni and cheese
8. Baked sweet potatoes
9. Sweet potato pie
10. Crescent rolls
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Family Values: Bozhena Synychka, 20, and Volodymyr Zaitsev, 25, just got “tired of looking after” their toddler boys, Andrey, 3, and Maksim, 2. So in mid-August, they dropped the boys off at a homeless encampment in Zaporizhia, Ukraine — and didn’t come back. The naked toddlers were watched over by men at the camp for a week as they drank from a river and foraged through trash for food, until passerby Olena Tashevska spotted them on Aug. 26 and called police, reported the Daily Mail. A pediatrician who examined them at the hospital said they suffered from viral infections and malnutrition. “They are weak now and barely can walk,” Dr. Taisa Klimenko told local media. Police were pursuing criminal charges against the parents, and the boys are living in an orphanage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.