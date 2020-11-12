DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Charge your phone correctly
Did you know after 400 charges, the battery life of your smartphone begins to degrade by about 20%? That doesn’t mean your battery won’t charge; it just won’t hold onto a charge as long as the first time you used your phone. One way to extend and protect the life of your battery is to avoid chargers that do “fast charging.” These devices charge phones quickly, but they also stress the battery. If you can, do a slow charge, like using a USB cord to charge your phone from your computer. The slower charge rate can extend the life of your battery.
Use Bubble Wrap for frost on windshield
Excess Bubble Wrap from packages or purchases should be saved and reused when you’re shipping items that need a little extra protection. But you can also use Bubble Wrap to help take the chill out of your morning commute. When the temperatures dip below freezing, place a sheet of Bubble Wrap on your car windshield, using the windshield wipers to hold it in place. When placed on your car overnight, it prevents icy frost from forming on the window. When you remove the wrap in the morning, you’ll be good to go.
LIST-MANIA
States Getting the Most Sleep
Many American adults fail to get at least seven hours of sleep each night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed adults to find how many hours of sleep they get each day, on average
1. South Dakota - 71.6%
2. Colorado - 71.5%
3. Minnesota - 70.8%
4. Nebraska - 69.6%
5. Idaho - 69.4%
6. Montana - 69.3%
7. Utah - 69.2%
8. Kansas - 69.1%
9. Iowa - 69%
10. Vermont - 69%
43. Indiana - 61.5%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Recurring Themes: Voters in the village of Deveselu, Romania, reelected popular Mayor Ion Aliman to a third term in a landslide victory on Sept. 27 despite the fact that Aliman had died of COVID-19 10 days before the election. The Associated Press reported that word of the mayor’s passing had spread fast among the village’s 3,000 residents, but his name still appeared on the ballots, and many villagers used the vote as an opportunity to honor Aliman, who would have celebrated his 57th birthday on election day. After the results were revealed, many villagers went to his grave to pay respects and light candles, saying, “We will make you proud” and “This is your victory.”
