Best home temp for sleeping
According to the National Sleep Foundation, the ideal temperature to get the best sleep is 65 degrees. While this may sound cold to many of you, the organization says a room that is too warm can make it difficult to get quality sleep. Fall and winter months are a good time to test this theory; lower the thermostat to 65 degrees and use blankets and socks to stay warm. When you wake up (rested, hopefully!), you can raise the thermostat back to a warmer temperature. You’ll achieve a better sleep and save money on your heating costs at the same time, too.
Garbage disposal don’ts
A garbage disposal is a convenient way to quickly and efficiently dispose of food waste when composting isn’t an option. But there are a few organic waste items you should avoid putting down the disposal. Pasta and rice are starchy foods that can expand in your pipes and create clogs. Stringy vegetables like asparagus, corn husks and celery can wrap around the disposal’s blades. And keep grease out of your disposal; cooled oil can harden and create serious problems in your pipes and septic system.
Best Breakfast Cereals
According to votes cast by over 20,000 visitors to Ranker.com, these are the best breakfast cereals of all time:
1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
2. Frosted Flakes
3. Honey Nut Cheerios
4. Froot Loops
5. Lucky Charms
6. Fruity Pebbles
7. Cap’n Crunch
8. Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries
9. Apple Jacks
10. Cocoa Puffs
FRIDAY: It’s time to deck the halls. In the two-hour special “Holiday Crafters Gone Wild,” four teams of crafty artisans battle it out in challenges that range from ultra-lavish table decor to one-of-a-kind tree toppers. (9 p.m., HGTV).
By Chuck Sheppard
Bad Behavior: CNN reports a 32-year-old unnamed Irishman was charged with vandalism after being caught on Sept. 21 carving his first and last initials into a pillar on the first floor of the Colosseum in Rome. The structure, which has stood for two millennia, is a World Heritage Site, and Italian law calls for a hefty fine or prison sentence for damaging a historical and artistic landmark. Archaeologist Federica Rinaldi suggested it would be better to “take a selfie” than to carve into the amphitheater’s walls.
