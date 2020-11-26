HOLIDAY TIDBITS
Facts and trivia
• Thanksgiving ranks second among American’s favorite holidays.
• The average American eats around 4,500 calories and 229 grams of fat on Thanksgiving.
• The Butterball Turkey Talk Line (1-800-BUTTERBALL) answers almost 100,000 calls each season.
• Thanksgiving Eve is now the biggest drinking night of the year.
• According to Roto-Rooter, the day after Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for calls for service.
• In 1953, as a result of an ordering miscalculation, food industry giant Swanson had a post-holiday surplus of 260 tons of frozen turkeys. Rather than throw it all out and take the loss, the TV dinner idea was born, inspired by the prepared meals served by airlines.
• Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird of the United States.
• There are four U.S. towns named Turkey: Turkey, Texas; Turkey Creek, Louisiana; Turkey, North Carolina; and Turkey Creek, Arizona.
• Male turkeys gobble. Hens do not.
• The Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving Day in 1621 at Plymouth, Massachusetts, with the Wampanoag Indians.
• The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted three days.
• In the US, about 46 million turkeys are cooked for Thanksgiving each year.
• Turkey has more protein than chicken or beef.
WHAT TO WATCH
• 9 a.m.: The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
• 12 p.m.: The National Dog Show (NBC)
• 12:30 p.m.: NFL Football: Houston at Detroit, (CBS)
• 4:30 p.m.: NFL Football: Washington at Dallas, (FOX)
6 p.m.: “Home Alone” (Freeform)
7 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (AMC)
• 8:20 p.m.: NFL Football: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, (NBC)
• 9 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: The Netherlands is home to a new trend in wellness therapy that promises serenity to those who try it: “koe knuffelen” (cow hugging). The BBC reported that a cow’s warmer body temperature and slower heartbeat are thought to increase oxytocin levels in humans, reducing stress and promoting positivity. The practice began more than a decade ago, and now farms in Switzerland and the U.S. along with the Netherlands offer cow-cuddling sessions, which typically begin with a tour of the farm before participants are invited to rest against a cow for up to three hours.
