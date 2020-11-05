DO JUST ONE THING
Freeze fruits and vegetables
Freezing fruits and vegetables is an easy to way to extend their life and avoid food waste when you can’t get through a bunch of produce. But there are some fruits and veggies you should never freeze. Celery, for example, can turn limp and take on an obnoxious odor. Cucumbers also change from crunchy and fresh to limp and stale when frozen; consider pickling them instead. And potatoes are a no-go, too: When you reheat frozen potatoes, the water separates from the natural starches and makes your au gratin very watery.
Use your washer efficiently
A recent study by the scientific journal PLOS One discovered that a typical load of laundry creates plastic microfibers that are released into waterways and eventually into the ocean. The plastic microfibers (from synthetic fabrics) are invisible to the naked eye, but they contribute to destruction of ocean life and ecosystems. And it turns out nearly 28 million pounds of these microfibers make their way into our oceans every day. To help, do two things: Wash clothing only when you need it, and run your washing machine for a shorter period of time at a cooler temperature. Using cold water for 30 minutes as opposed to hot water for 85 minutes resulted in a 30% reduction in microfibers produced.
GOOD TO KNOW
How Far Does the Average Human Walk in a Lifetime?
The average moderately active person takes around 7,500 step/day. If you maintain that daily average and live until 80 years of age, you’ll have walked about 216,262,500 steps in your lifetime.
Doing the math, the average person with the average stride living until 80 will walk a distance of around 110,000 miles.
Which is the equivalent of walking about 5 times around the Earth, right on the equator.
WHAT TO WATCH
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ewwwww: An unnamed 17-year-old girl in Bokaro, India underwent surgery on Aug. 31 to remove a 15-pound hairball from her stomach following years of obsessive hair-chewing, Metro News reported. A team of doctors led by Dr. G.N. Sahu initially thought the mass was a tumor, but discovered the hairball during the six-hour surgery. The girl was reported to be stable following the procedure.
