DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Remove ink stain from shirt
Most of us are familiar with the old trick about applying hairspray to remove an ink stain. While this hack actually worked in the past, it probably won’t when you try it today, because many modern hairspray products use less alcohol than those in years past, or are alcohol-free. So when your ballpoint pen creates a stain, what household item can you use instead? Reach for rubbing alcohol. Simply saturate the stain and let it sit for about 15 minutes; the stain will magically disappear.
Give your car a rest
Take a moment to look at your schedule and pick a day to not use the car at all. Taking one day off from driving can have an impact on both the environment and your wallet. If every person did this, we’d take 254 million cars and trucks off the road and reduce carbon emissions by a whopping 3.5 million metric tons. You’ll also recoup a few bucks in savings and realize that driving a car does not need to be a daily habit at all.
LIST-MANIA
Most desirable metro areas
More than 1,000 potential homeowners took part in an online survey from insurance company Clovered, stating their living preferences among the most populous U.S. cities. Affordability, crime rate and commute times were the top factors impacting their decision.
1. El Paso, Texas
2. Portland, Ore.
3. Raleigh, N.C.
4. Omaha, Neb.
5. Minneapolis
6. San Antonio
7. Austin, Texas
8. Louisville, Ky.
9. Mesa, Ariz.
10. Charlotte, N.C.
34. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: A Twitter user known only as “Dorothy,” 15, was banned from her phone by her mom in early August after becoming distracted while cooking and starting a fire, but that didn’t stop her. First she tweeted from a Nintendo 3DS gaming device, but Mom caught on quickly and posted that the account would be shut down. The next day, Dorothy tweeted from her Wii U, assuring followers that while Mom was at work, she’d be looking for her phone. Finally with no other options left, Dorothy reached out to Twitter from an unlikely source: her family’s LG smart refrigerator. “I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again,” she posted. The post went viral, even prompting LG to tweet about it with the hashtag #FreeDorothy.
