DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Get a steel reusable bottle
Which reusable water bottle material is best? It’s stainless steel. While these bottles tend to cost more than hard plastic ones, they have a lot of benefits that plastic can’t match up to. First, steel is durable: It’s corrosion-resistant and won’t leach chemicals into your water even if exposed to hot sun. And stainless steel bottles are 100 percent recyclable, which means your old bottles can be recycled into new steel products. When shopping, look for food-grade steel; it should be marked with an “18/8” symbol, which means it’s made with 18 percent chromium and 8 percent nickel.
Don’t forget the exhaust fan
Do you use the exhaust fans in the bathroom on a regular basis? You should. Bathroom fans are designed to help remove excess moisture, which helps reduce the risk of mold and mildew buildup; but they also help to eliminate volatile organic compounds from chemicals in the air. This helps create a healthier indoor air environment, so it’s always a good idea to turn on the fans in your bathrooms when doing things like indoor painting.
LIST-MANIA
Highest-paid daytime TV hosts
The women and men of daytime TV make a considerable amount of money. Beyond their salaries, many have built up years of extra income through endorsements, books, and gigs outside of their shows. Here’s a list of the biggest names in daytime talk by net worth according to liveabout.com:
1. Ellen DeGeneres: $450 million
2. Dr. Phil McGraw: $400 million
3. Sharon Osbourne: $220 million
4. Steve Harvey: $160 million
5. Kelly Ripa: $120 million
6. Wendy Williams: $60 million
7. Rachael Ray: $80 million
8. Whoopi Goldberg: $45 million
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Force of Nature: As a storm rolled through Port Charlotte, Florida, on Aug. 4, Marylou Ward and her husband got an explosive surprise. Ward said she heard a “boom” that was the loudest noise she’d ever heard. “We smelled smoke and I looked outside,” she told WINK News. Smoke was coming from her septic tank, but it was the indoor effect that really shocked them: Her master bedroom toilet was in hundreds of pieces. A plumber explained that a nearby lightning strike ignited methane gas that had built up in the pipes and septic tank, destroying not only the tank and the toilet, but the indoor plumbing as well. Fortunately, no one was hurt: “I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Ward said.
