DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Check ductwork for leaks
Heating accounts for more than 34% of all annual utility usage, so it makes sense to ensure your heating system is in tiptop shape. One easy thing you can do is to check that your ductwork is as tight as possible and there aren’t any leaks. You can fix leaks with simple duct tape or mastic, which can help reduce heating loss and improve your system’s efficiency as much as 30%. It will also help deliver warmer air throughout the home, and that combined with a programmable thermostat will save you money and keep you warm all winter long.
Inspect fireplace for safety
A properly working fireplace is key for the most energy efficiency and for safety in your home. One way to inspect your fireplace (if you’re physically capable) is to lay a medium-size mirror at the base of the fireplace and then go on the roof and look down the chimney with a flashlight. You should see a light reflect. Of course, if you are afraid of heights, leave the task to the pros and schedule an inspection and cleaning of your chimney annually.
LIST-MANIA
Best Halloween candy
To figure out what the best Halloween candy in 2019, CandyStore.com surveyed 40,000 of their own customers while also factoring in data from numerous lists and from websites like BuzzFeed, Business Insider, the Huffington Post and Bon Appétit.
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. Snickers
3. Twix
4. Kit Kat
5. M&Ms
6. Nerds
7. Butterfingers
8. Sour Patch Kids
9. Skittles
10. Hershey Bars
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Joshua Jack of Auckland, New Zealand, received an email from his bosses at an ad agency informing him that he was expected at a “redundancy meeting” to discuss his future at the company. Kindly, they suggested he was welcome to bring along a support person, such as a friend or family member. “Sensing the bad news, I decided I’d need the best support person available,” Jack wrote on Facebook, “so I spent $200 to hire a clown.” As the co-workers discussed Jack’s exit, the clown blew up balloons and folded them into animals. He mimed crying when Jack was handed his final paperwork. Jack said his bosses found the humor in the situation, and he has already landed another job.
