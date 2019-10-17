DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Change setting on new TVs
Almost all flat-screen TVs are energy hogs. To save energy, take a look at the picture setting of your television. Manufacturers typically pre-set new TVs to the brightest setting, which can actually be too bright for a home-viewing environment. When you get your new TV set up in your home and ready to view, go into the settings and change the brightness to normal or standard mode. This little switch can actually reduce your TV’s energy usage by as much as 20%, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Donate items to animal shelter
Do you want to help your local animal shelter? Plenty of things in your home could be useful to them. If you have a stash of plastic shopping bags, they can be used by animal shelters to clean up dog messes. If you have a working heating pad, it can help small animals stay warm and simulate a mother’s warmth. And your stack of old newspapers can be used in the bottom of cages as a lining that is easily swapped out when needed. Of course, every shelter is different, so check the website or social media feeds of your local shelter to see if there’s anything else they may need.
LIST-MANIA
Worst Halloween candy
To figure out what the worst Halloween candy in 2019, CandyStore.com surveyed 40,000 of their own customers while also factoring in data from numerous lists from websites like BuzzFeed, Business Insider, the Huffington Post and Bon Appétit.
1. Candy Corn
2. Circus Peanuts
3. Peanut Butter Kisses
4. Wax Coke bottles
5. Necco Wafers
6. Tootsie Rolls
7. Smarties
8. Licorice
9. Good & Plenty
10. Bit-O-Honey
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Extreme Measures: Twenty-two-year-old Erik Villasenor of Sylmar, California, REALLY didn’t want to go to the Los Angeles County Fair on Sept. 15 with his parents. Evidently, his determination was great that he thought it was appropriate to send an email to fair staff around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, with an alarming warning: “Hello, I was told that someone was planning on doing a mass shooting on Sunday at the fairgrounds. I just wanted to inform you guys already.” Naturally, Fox News reported, Villasenor’s email set off a chain of events involving the police department, FBI and anti-terror liaisons. Villasenor eventually admitted to authorities that it was a hoax and was arrested just a few hours later.
