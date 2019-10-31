STAY SAFE
Halloween stats
Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to AAA.
The combination of drinking and increased pedestrian traffic on Halloween is a deadly combination. AAA and NHSTA found that:
• One-fourth of all pedestrian deaths ranging in age from 5-14 occurred in the four days leading up to Halloween (October 28-31) in 2017.
• On Halloween night 2017, 89 people were fatally injured in a traffic crash, with 13 percent involving alcohol.
• In 2017, more than half of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween occurred with the pedestrian outside of a marked crosswalk.
• From 2013-17, 158 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night
• From 2013-17, 22 percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night involved a drunk driver.
• During that period, 42 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night were in crashes involving a drunk driver.
Halloween safety
Here’s how trick-or-treaters can stay safe this Halloween:
Parents:
• Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and light in color to improve visibility.
• Be bright at night – have trick-or-treaters use glow sticks or wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treat buckets.
• Ensure that disguises don’t obstruct vision, and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of costumes to help avoid tripping.
• Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.
• Have an adult or older child supervise children under age 12.
• Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and on established routes.
• Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.
Trick-or-Treaters:
• Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.
• Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.
• Watch for cars turning or backing up.
• Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.
• Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries. Never shine flashlights into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
