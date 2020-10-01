DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Bring back a sick plant
A dying houseplant isn’t a dead one, and there are steps you can take to give it a second chance at life. Start with the roots: Unpot the plant and look at the stems and roots. If you see any green stems, and if the roots are pliable, the plant has a good chance to recover. Just shake off the excess soil, trim the dead roots and repot with fresh soil. Use a slightly larger pot to give it room to grow, and make sure there are drainage holes. Keep it out of direct sun for a week, and make sure the plant is away from vents that might blow hot or cold air directly onto it. And avoid fertilizer; it’ll add more stress to the plant and is more likely to kill it.
Beware of bad ice ice
Yes, ice can go bad. It is technically a food, and like most foods, over time ice can harbor everything from bacteria to viruses that can cause illness, according to the International Packaged Ice Association. Bacteria like salmonella and E. coli can live in ice, because freezing does not kill these contaminants. Ice that’s left in the freezer for a long time can harbor odors, too. Keep fresh ice in your freezer, and turn off the ice maker when you don’t need it (you’ll save water and energy with the flip of a switch). And dispose of old ice outdoors, where it can melt and water plants.
LIST-MANIA
The Best Ice Cream Brands
According to votes cast by over 16,000 visitors to Ranker.com, these are the best brands of ice cream:
1. Häagen-Dazs
2. Blue Bell Creameries
3. Ben & Jerry’s
4. Cold Stone Creamery
5. Talenti
6. Baskin-Robbins
7. Magnum Ice Cream
8. Dairy Queen
9. Breyer’s
10. Tillamook County Creamery
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: Out for an early morning stroll on July 27, Mariel Kinney, 32, and Kevin Pinto, 30, drew the attention of residents in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, who called police to report a naked couple walking their dog down the street, authorities said. “It was kind of wild,” Police Chief Joseph Bennett told the Milford Daily News. “They were buck naked.” Officers asked the couple why they weren’t wearing clothes, but they declined to answer or were incoherent, Bennett said, and “(t)here was a short foot pursuit.” After a struggle, they were captured and charged with indecent exposure and assault and battery on a police officer, along with other crimes.
