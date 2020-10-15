DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Check fridge to keep it cool
If your refrigerator isn’t as cold inside as it used to be, there’s no need to immediately get a brand-new one. First, check to make sure the thermostat hasn’t been accidentally turned up; often, they get bumped and need a simple readjustment. Then clean the condenser coils at the bottom of the fridge, which can get clogged with dirt, dust and other debris. Finally, is your fridge overpacked? If the back is full of stacked food, you might have a blocked vent. Just spread the items around until the fridge is cool again.
Get cash for old ink supplies
Big-box office supply stores gladly take your empty ink and laser printer cartridges, often giving you a credit of a few dollars you can use toward a new purchase in return. But did you know you can make a lot more selling them directly to recyclers? US Recycling (usrecycleink.com) pays up to $23 for empty cartridges. Just fill out a short form on their website and take a picture of your empty cartridges. They’ll make you an offer within an hour, and if you accept, they share how to ship to their recycling facilities. Either way, never toss your empty cartridges away; they can be recycled at stores or through recyclers like this.
LIST-MANIA
Best Halloween Candy
CandyStore.com took data from 12 top online lists and info from their own customer survey to determine the best Halloween candy in 2020.
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. M&Ms
3. Snickers
4. Skittles
5. Sour Patch Kids
6. Twix
7. Kit Kat
8. Butterfinger
9. Nerds
10. Hershey Bar
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Irony: Bounty Cheramy, 22, smelling of alcohol and swaying back and forth, was arrested and charged with drunk driving on Aug. 30 after his Mazda allegedly struck an electronic traffic sign flashing the message, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” according to a police affidavit. Officers in Port Charlotte, Florida, said Cheramy told them he had been on his phone and “suddenly struck something” but was unsure what it was. His car sustained heavy front-end damage, and the nearby sign was wrecked, The Smoking Gun reported. The affidavit also noted Cheramy recorded a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit in two breath tests.
