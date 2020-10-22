DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Share pets on social media that are up for adoption
Many dogs and cats are up for adoption at local shelters, and prospective pet owners should be adopting them instead of buying their pets from a store. Even if you’re not in the market for a new pet to bring home, you can help by visiting your local shelter’s website and sharing pets on your Facebook page, tweeting them to your Twitter followers and pinning them to your Pinterest page to help generate viral marketing support. Social media can help spread the word about great pets up for adoption and help them find a new home.
Here are the most wanted donations for food pantries
With more households than ever before needing assistance with food donations, you might wonder how you can help. Second Harvest lists the “most wanted” items that food pantries love to get during these times. What’s at the top of their list? Start with canned proteins like tuna, ham, chicken, peanut butter and canned beans. Then think filling and quick-to-prepare items like instant mashed potatoes, pasta, canned sauces and hearty soups. Finally, don’t forget that personal care products like shampoo, deodorant, soap, diapers and toilet paper are necessities, too.
LIST-MANIA
Top countries with the most organ donations per capita
According to The International Registry in Organ Donation and Transplantation, these are the countries where organ donation is the highest.
1. Spain
2. United States
3. Croatia
4. Portugal
5. France
6. Belgium
7. Iceland
8. Czech Republic
9. Finland
10. Belarus
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Great Art! Three years ago, Emma Aldenryd, 18, of Aarhus, Denmark, discovered she had a rare condition called dermatographia, which causes her skin to temporarily swell up when touched. Oddity Central reports that the teen has decided to use her skin as a canvas on which she traces artwork with a pencil and posts the images to Instagram. “I started by drawing quite random stuff like a bunch of words,” Aldenryd said. “Lots of people question whether it hurts, but my dermatographia has never hurt.” Antihistamines treat the itch associated with her condition — but they also stop the swelling, so she doesn’t take them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.