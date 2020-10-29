DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Boil water advisory explained
You might wonder if boiling water results in perfectly clean H2O. When communities post a boil water notice, it’s simply to make sure any harmful bacteria in the water are eradicated. Boiling water gets those bacteria levels close to zero, but other contaminants, like trace pharmaceutical drugs, pesticide residue and heavy metals, are not removed through boiling and can still linger in your water. If you want truly clean water, you need serious water filtration systems ranging from reverse osmosis to commercial grade filtration that can reliably remove all contaminants.
Keep bread fresh in freezer
If you want to prevent a loaf of bread from going stale, the easiest thing to do is to freeze it when it’s fresh. By freezing bread, you can extend the shelf life by as much as three months. The trick is to pre-slice the bread before freezing it and storing it in an airtight freezer bag or wrapped tightly in aluminum foil; this makes it easy to grab a slice or two right out of the freezer. Simply use a toaster oven to reheat it; as the ice particles melt, the starches inside the bread re-gelatinize and the bread becomes deliciously chewy again.
LIST-MANIA
10 Smallest Countries in the World by Population
According to info compiled by TravelingLifestyle.net, these are the least populated countries in the world:
1. Vatican City - 1000 residents
2. Nauru - 10,670 residents
3. Tuvalu - 11,192 residents
4. Palau - 21,097 residents
5. San Marino - 33,562 residents
6. Liechtenstein - 37,877
7. Monaco - 38,682 residents
8. Saint Kitts and Nevis - 53,000 residents
9. The Marshall Islands - 58,889 residents
10. Dominica - 73,925 residents
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: Daytona Beach, Florida, police arrived at the home of Lovely Butts, 64, on the evening of Sept. 14, where they found a female juvenile relative standing in the front yard, smelling of bleach. The girl, who was described in the police report as Butts’ “primary caregiver,” told police she had argued with Butts about “the location of her medicine” and that Butts had thrown bleach at her, striking her in the face and mouth. Butts also allegedly threatened to pistol whip the girl. The Smoking Gun reported that Butts was charged with aggravated assault and child abuse; police confiscated her unloaded pistol from her nightstand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.