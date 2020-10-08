DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Pick right time for dishwasher use
If you want to help lessen strain on the electrical grid and save money, try this: Run your dishwasher at night. You can load up your dishwasher throughout the day and after dinner, then turn it on right before you head to bed. The grid is less strained during overnight hours, and it’s cheaper, too. Energy costs decrease during the hours when we’re traditionally away from home, before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. Running appliances like the laundry machine and dishwasher at night is both economical and ecological.
What to do with moving boxes
If you’ve just moved into a new home, you might wonder what to do with the cache of now-empty cardboard boxes. Sure, you can flatten them and either save them for future moves or recycle them, but you can also give them to someone to reuse. The easiest solution is to post on a website like Craigslist or FreeCycle that you have free moving boxes to give away. But you can also let your real estate agent know, and they can connect you with someone in the neighborhood who may be moving, too. Local nonprofits like Goodwill are also in need of boxes to move things.
LIST-MANIA
Most Popular Pet Names
Chewy.com gathered the most popular pet names from new pet profiles submitted in the past year. Here are the most common:
Dogs
1. Bella
2. Max
3. Lucy
4. Luna
5. Daisy
6. Charlie
7. Bailey
8. Buddy
9. Molly
10. Sadie
Cats
1. Luna
2. Bella
3. Oliver
4. Lucy
5. Charlie
6. Max
7. Milo
8. Kitty
9. Leo
10. Shadow
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Cliches Come to Life: Gabriel and Tracy Brawn moved into Gabriel’s childhood home in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, in 2012 and enjoyed a warm relationship with next-door neighbor Steve Ritter, whose garage had been partially built on the Brawns’ property decades ago. But after Ritter passed away in 2016, his wife and grown children took over the property, sometimes renting it out, and “this place turned to craziness and chaos,” Tracy told the Bangor Daily News, leading finally to Gabriel grabbing his Sawzall and cutting the Ritters’ garage in half, right down the property line. “We’re putting up a fence,” Tracy said. “Fences make good neighbors.” Police Chief Ryan Reardon said, “We were aware of the situation and believe it’s been resolved at this point.”
